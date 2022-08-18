Former 5 Star Alabama Recruit Transfers To Michigan

Michigan has landed former Alabama player Eyabi Anoma.

The defensive edge rusher, who was a five star recruit coming out of high school, is headed to Ann Arbor after bouncing all over the college football world, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Anoma appeared to confirm the news Thursday morning when he tweeted, “Blessed to be in this position greatful [sic] for all the positive and negative remarks dedicating the rest of my football career to my grandma she would have been happy I graduated and turned things around.”

Coming out of high school, Anoma was the fourth-ranked player in the class of 2018 and was the top-ranked edge rusher when he landed in Tuscaloosa.

However, his college career has been one disaster after another. He was suspended and ultimately dismissed from Alabama, landed at Houston, was then given the boot from there and also spent time at UT-Martin.

Now, he’s at his fourth program – second P5 team – since graduating high school. To call his journey a rocky ride would be putting it lightly.

He’s had multiple off the field issues, including not going to class, having issues with teammates, not listening to his superiors and not being on time, according to the same report from the Detroit Free Press.

He is joining the Wolverines as a graduate transfer. That means this is his last shot to make something of himself on the field in college.

If he can’t get it done with Jim Harbaugh, it’s all over for the once upon a time highly-touted recruit.