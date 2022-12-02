Explosive Offenses Will Shine on Sunday

Chiefs vs. Bengals, 4:25 ET

You don’t always get to play the team that knocked you out of the playoffs the very next season. That’s the case in this one. The Bengals knocked out the Chiefs last year, despite the fact that the Chiefs had the opportunity at home to put them away. This game won’t make or break a season, but you can guarantee there is motivation on both sides to win this game.

The Chiefs are winners of five games in a row and don’t really look like they are slowing down. Sure, some of those games have been a little closer than you’d like, but Patrick Mahomes looks as good as ever and the running game seems to be in full force as well. I also think that the defense of the Chiefs has been better than normal. In three of their past four games they’ve allowed 20 or less points. I’m not sure if they have the best average point differential but they do average seven more points than their opponents. After somewhat being expected to have a down season, the Chiefs are looking to win double digits already. Even with a receiving corps that isn’t quite as amazing as it once was, Mahomes keeps making the throws he needs to make.

The Bengals came out to start the year and really struggled. It wasn’t miserable, but there were a lot of questions about what was going on. One player that may be coming back and can bolster the team’s chances is Ja’Marr Chase. After being sidelined with injury, it looks like he may be able to play. If he is at his normal level, the Bengals have a huge edge in the game. Their offense could be better than the Chiefs defense – and honestly, that might be true without Chase. You know the Joe Burrow will be amped up for this game trying to prove it wasn’t just a fluke that they beat the Chiefs in the playoffs last year.

I like the over in this game. It probably is the square pick taking two offenses that are awesome and and two defenses that are good but they will definitely struggle against the high-powered attack of the other. I do think this game comes down to whoever gets the last possession. The Chiefs have done a great job of closing out games, even with short periods of time remaining. I’d lean toward the Bengals winning the game, but I like the over 52.5 better.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024