Expecting Scoreless Innings in Game 2

Guardians vs. Yankees, Game 2, 7:37 ET

I liked the Guardians in the series, I liked them in the first five of the first game. They were tied for a while and then lost in the bottom of the fifth. It has been that type of playoffs for me at this point. Even yesterday ended up going 0-1-1 on my plays. Let’s get back to it with a winning day.

Shane Bieber is pitching for the Guardians. For the season, Bieber came in as a likely Cy Young candidate. It didn’t quite turn out that way, but he still had a very good season. On the season, he had a 2.88 ERA overall, and was even better on the road. He had a 2.65 ERA in road starts this season. His last 12 starts of the season from August to October, he pitched 81.1 innings and allowed just 19 earned runs. Bieber has not pitched against the Yanks this season, but they have hit him pretty well in their past – he has allowed six home runs to them in 68 at-bats. He also has allowed 20 hits in that span too. He was quite sharp in his outing against the Rays. In 7.2 innings, he allowed just three hits and one earned run – a solo homer. He is pitching very well.

Nestor Cortes has been outstanding this year for the Yankees. He’s probably been their best pitcher. He has an ERA of 2.44 overall, and he has a 1.95 ERA in home starts. I mentioned how good Bieber has been lately, but Cortes has been just as special. Since July, a span of 14 starts, he has covered 79.1 innings and allowed just 21 earned runs. That basically matches Bieber’s production. Against Cleveland, he had to starts and went 12.1 innings. He allowed three earned runs, two homers, and struck out 14 hitters. The Yankees won both of his starts. The batting history against Cortes doesn’t bode well for the Guardians, either. The hitters are just 4-for-34 against him.

I don’t bet many of these, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this game is 0-0 going into the fifth inning. I’m going to take the under 3 at -110 through five innings. The Yankees are capable of hitting anyone, but if the Guardians have one potential edge, it is the starting pitching. I’ll hold my breath and hope the aces shine today.

