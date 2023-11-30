Expect Teams To Light The Lamp Often In Detroit

Videos by OutKick

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings, 7:00 ET

The hockey season has been a bit of an up-and-down ride for me so far. I haven’t had really consistent stretches of just putting out winners. Hopefully, that can change. Last season, the first time I ever handicapped hockey (and for whatever reason, I agreed to do it publicly), I was very good. This year, average. By the end of the season, I still expect to be on top and have a profitable sport in my pocket. Tonight, I’m looking to get some cash on the game between the Blackhawks and Red Wings.

The Blackhawks are not off to a great start, but they do play some pretty decent hockey at least. What does that mean? Well, their record is just 7-13-0 for the year, but they are at least remaining competitive in most games and they do look like they are showing some growth as a team. Now, recently they made headlines because they kicked a dude off the team (Corey Perry) who may or may not have been sleeping with rookie superstar, Connor Bedard’s mom. Personally, if it is true, they are both adults, who cares? I suppose if Bedard does, then you have to kick him off, but everyone is now claiming it isn’t true. This isn’t a gossip column so it really doesn’t matter. What does matter is that Bedard has been as good as advertised. He’s leading the team in points and goals so far this year. Sure, they aren’t a good team, but it is good to see that he is living up to the hype. On the season, the Blackhawks are allowing 3.65 goals per game, and are scoring a full goal less per game. They aren’t very good when they have a Power Play, scoring on less than 10% of chances, and they are allowing a goal in almost 20% of opponents’ opportunities.

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 26: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings talking with teammates J.T. Compher #37 Lucas Raymond #23 Shayne Gostisbehere #41during the 1st period against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena on November 26, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Darren Clark/NHLI via Getty Images)

The biggest question I have tonight for the Red Wings is if Patrick Kane will suit up against his old team. Kane announced the other day that he was going to sign with Detroit. He still has gas left in the tank, and should give an offense that is already very prominent another solid scorer and playmaker. The Red Wings are coming home off of yesterday’s game against the Islanders, but should have rested legs as they last played on the 26th. Three days off then a back-to-back, even with travel, should be reasonable enough for them to be fresh in this one. Personally, I think that if the Red Wings get the penalty advantage in this game, they will score on the Blackhawks with relative ease. On the season, the Red Wings already have 19 Power Play goals, good for a conversion of about 22%. That’s not ridiculously high, but it is encouraging against a team that is allowing teams to score at about the same clip. The one thing that I think is a bit strange in this game is the travel for the Red Wings. They were home the 22nd, road the 24th, home the 26th, road the 29th, and home the 30th. That can take a toll on you mentally and physically.

I don’t really think there is a question about who is the better team in this game. The Red Wings are clicking, and their offense is not going to be stopped by a bad Blackhawks defense. I do think the Blackhawks have a chance to score in this game and probably can at least stay close. I like this game to go over the total. If the Red Wings struggle on one side of the ice tonight, it will probably be there and I think the Blackhawks are capable on offense, but won’t be able to stop the attack. Play the over.

