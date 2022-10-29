Expect Scoring from Dolphins and Lions on Sunday

Dolphins vs. Lions, 1 ET

My expectations of the Lions have come up quite a bit short. Sure, it is fun to watch a team that tries hard and wants to win. It is enjoyable to see that but at a certain point, they need to start resulting in wins. The Lions have only gotten one on the season and have come up short in the others. They also looked really bad the past two games.

The Dolphins had a tough stretch where they lost to the Bengals, the Jets, and the Vikings in three consecutive weeks. This was really due to not having their starting quarterback at the helm, but Tua Tagovailoa is back and looked pretty solid in his return to action. In his return to game action, he threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. The game actually went the opposite way of what I thought would happen. I assumed Tua would come out slow and the defenses would look good for both of these teams in the first half. In reality, the second half of the game was where neither team got much going. If they are clicking on all cylinders, they can absolutely destroy the Lions defense. This also could be a really nice game for Raheem Mostert – the Lions are giving up 162.8 rushing yards.

The Lions don’t always get their offense going, but when it does they can be rather difficult to slow down. Most of their offense currently is on the injury report, but we will see who actually shows up for them. D’Andre Swift should be back in action so that gives a bit of a new dynamic for the Lions. The Dolphins are really talented offensively and will probably be tough for the Lions to stop. The thing is the Dolphins defense is also not great. Jared Goff will likely need to throw in this one but if he gets the opportunity he should be able to get some points on the board. The Lions have allowed at least 24 points in every game. They are also averaging 24 points in every game.

This is a high number, but there are two bad defenses that are giving up a lot of yards in games. I am concerned that the Lions might not be able to keep up with the Dolphins in a track meet. However, we’ve seen them stay with the Seahawks and Eagles. Now they just need to stay with another animal mascot. Play the over 51.5 and enjoy the offensive firepower from both teams.

