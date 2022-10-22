Expect Points in Seahawks vs. Chargers

Seahawks vs. Chargers, 4:25 ET

There are multiple teams I’ve been wrong about this season. I would say none more than the Seattle Seahawks. On the season Seattle looks quite competent and like they are able to hang with any team offensively. The Chargers are starting to look like the team they were expected to be at the beginning of the season.

“They wrote me off, but I didn’t write back.” I’m not quite sure that the expression is that great, but it works for Geno Smith and it certainly has rung true this year that he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Smith already has nine touchdowns and two interceptions. They are racking up roughly 375 on average for the year. Their defense, which was a calling card for so long, has not gotten much done this year. They are allowing 427 yards per game on average. Against an offense with as many weapons and as strong of a quarterback as the Chargers that means the Seahawks are going to have to throw a lot to stay in this game. One good connection to look into here is between Smith and Dissly. He already has three touchdowns on the season. He could be worth a look for anytime touchdown scorer props.

For me, I expected the Chargers defense to be really strong this season. That isn’t the case, unfortunately. Like the Seahawks, they are allowing more points than they are scoring. Part of that is due to the poor performance they had against the Jaguars a few weeks ago. The best news for the Chargers is that lately, Austin Eckler has looked more like his dynamic self. Getting him involved in the game has spurred this nice little run they are on. There is even a possibility that Kennan Allen will be able to make a return in the game. I think we can see the Chargers offense take another step forward with Justin Herbert and his favorite target returning.

So we have two struggling defenses and two offenses that are playing very well. I lean towards the over in this game as both teams have been capable at putting up big numbers, but I like the Chargers to score over 27.5 points as well. I think I will play them both.

