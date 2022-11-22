Expect Bowling Green and Ohio to Air it Out

Bowling Green vs. Ohio, 7:00 ET

MACtion football has treated us fairly well this month. After a couple of tough games, we’ve gotten back on track and even swept a few games. Now we see a matchup of Bowling Green traveling to Ohio to take on the Bobcats.

Bowling Green comes into this game with a 6-5 record. They’ve done much better recently, and they’ve also gone 5-2 in conference play. They’ve won four of their last five games, but most of them have been fairly close games. They did get crushed by Kent State and they handled Central Michigan University, but the other games they pulled out one-score victories. Their defense has allowed a lot of yards this season both through the air and on the ground. Their offense has been pretty solid most of the year. Quarterback Matt McDonald has been good at protecting the ball and tossed 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. Bowling Green could pull this out if they are able to get the passing game in rhythm.

Ohio is 8-3 on the year and they are 6-1 in conference play for the season. They’ve been averaging 33.6 points per game on the season, but they are also giving up 30.7 points. Their defense actually allows more yards per game than they accumulate. That’s kind of remarkable for a team that has a winning record. It isn’t overwhelmingly more yards allowed, just around 14 more on average. They do allow 312 yards through the air and that is a strength of Bowling Green. However, Ohio has a really strong offense and I do expect them to march the ball downfield pretty much every single time they touch the ball. Neither defense will have that big of an edge in this one.

Points are pretty common in a lot of MAC games. I’m going to take the over in this game. Like I just mentioned, the offenses are probably better than the defenses in this game and are likely to be able to do whatever they want. Now, only two of the three past Ohio games have gone over tonight’s total. Only one of Bowling Green’s games have exceeded this total. But, again, these defenses give up too many air yards for me to feel any other way. I’ll play over 54.5.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024