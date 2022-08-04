Expect an Easy Win for Houston Tonight

Did anyone expect Justin Verlander to return from a year off of baseball and injuries to be this good? Maybe Kate Upton did. Sure, I’ll wait while you go Google her for the 1,000th time. Anyway, his return to form has been a bright spot for the already excellent Astros.

Tonight, Verlander takes the ball and his Major League-leading ERA of 1.81. He hasn’t had much of a challenge this whole season. So far on the road, he is throwing to a 1.72 ERA and during night games, he is still under two for his ERA. Somehow, July might be the best month he’s had of this stellar season. So, basically, I’m saying he’s having a ridiculously good campaign and is on his way to a Cy Young award.

For the Guardians, Zach Plesac is having a good year overall. Plesac has been good at home, he has posted a 3.02 ERA in the eight starts. After a really nice June, he is having a tough month of July with his highest ERA. He’s also faced Houston once this year and has a13.50 ERA. Not a typo. He allowed seven earned runs in 4.2 innings.

There is a clear choice to me in this one, play the Astros run line -1.5.

