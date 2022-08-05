Expect a Low Score in New York Tonight

The Mets host the Braves this weekend for a four-game set. The finale will be the 12th of 19 games between the two ball clubs, and the Mets currently lead the season series 5-3. This is also a big weekend for both teams as the Braves are chasing the Mets, and the Mets are looking to hold onto the lead.

Ian Anderson gets the ball first for the Mets. He’s been somewhat inconsistent on the season, following up great starts with really poor ones. Last week was a great start against the Diamondbacks. He went six strong innings and allowed just one hit. The game still had eight runs scored, but he was too dominant of a bad team to get the over to hit. Tonight, I think this will be the other way – I think the game goes under. Anderson has faced the Mets once this season and went 5.1 innings and allowed just one earned run. In his career, he has been pretty successful against Mets hitters too.

For the Mets, Taijuan Walker couldn’t be happier to be taking the mound at home. This year he has a 1.93 ERA in home starts and has allowed just two home runs all season at Citi Field. Walker is in pretty good form, despite his last two outings not being anything special. In July, he has a 2.93 ERA, but his home runs allowed have been more this month than all other months combined. That’s something he needs to adjust if he wants to keep up his success. Nonetheless, the pitchers tonight, their history, and the fact that this might be as similar to a playoff atmosphere as we get in early August is why I’m taking the under 8.5 tonight.