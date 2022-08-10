Expect a Low Score in Kansas City

The White Sox have made it back towards the top of the division after a really rough start to the season. They’ve struggled against the Guardians and the Twins, but they’ve done better against the Tigers and Royals. If they want to make it back to the playoffs and win the division, they need to win games like today’s.

Johnny Cueto has been a pleasant surprise to the White Sox rotation. Cueto has a really nice streak of seven consecutive quality starts. He’s still being hit fairly hard, but he is getting out of jams. I attribute that to seeing a lot of ground ball outs. One thing to note, despite his strong pitching, the Sox are just 4-3 in his last seven starts. He pitched eight great innings in his last outing, but they could only muster two runs of support for him.

If Cueto has been a surprise for the White Sox, Bubic has been a revelation. He’s got four consecutive quality starts, and even his other three starts in July were solid. He didn’t reach the sixth in two of them, but only allowed three earned runs in those games. He hasn’t had to face the White Sox yet this season, but has plenty of experience against them in the past. He’s held them down in the past, keeping them to a .144 average.

With both pitchers doing pretty well and going deep in games, I’ll take the under through five innings today.

