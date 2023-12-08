Ex-Yankee Cameron Maybin Believes Facial Hair Policy Limits Team In Free Agency: ‘Wack Rule’

Videos by OutKick

Former New York Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin sent Yankees twitter buzzing on Thursday after he went after the team’s longstanding no-facial hair wellness policy.

Posting on his social media accounts, Maybin said that the Yankees rule of not allowing long hair or beards has hurt them in acquiring top-tier players throughout the years.

“You’d be surprised how much more attractive the Yankees would be if they got rid of that facial hair rule. You wouldn’t believe how many quality players just think it’s a wack rule to have,” Maybin tweeted out.

ADAPT WITH THE TIMES?

The debate over the Yankees not allowing players to have long hair has come up in recent years as society continues to evolve. Back in 1976, former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and manager Billy Martin introduced a “Neatness Counts” policy. It said that anyone working with or playing for the Yankees would be forced to have “no beards, no beads, no mutton chops.” The fact that you have the word ‘mutton chops’ shows just how long ago we’re talking about.

And yes, even the batboys need to follow the rule.

The issue has divided Yankees fans across generational lines. For the most part, older Yankees fans believe that the policy shows class and separates the organization from others. However, the younger generation thinks it’s out of touch and the Yankees should adapt with the times.

Maybin’s comment took things to a different level by fans wondering if the policy is actually hurting the team getting players. For a fanbase that hasn’t won a World Series since 2009 despite having a massive payroll every year, you can understand why the fans are looking for any excuse as to what is stopping them from winning.

However, it’s hard to know if what Maybin is saying is actually true. Are players really not going to the Yankees because they want to grow their beards and hair out? I’d have to believe the overwhelming majority of players don’t really care – they are willing to deal with the policy as being a part of the 27x World Series Champion New York Yankees. But some players have come out said that it made them not want to play here including all-star relief pitcher Brian Wilson and Cy Young-winning pitcher David Price.

ADAPT OR LOSE?

As a Yankees fan myself, I’m actually going against what many of my friends and fellow millennials believe. I actually like the Neatness policy. Sure, it can be come across as “Get off my lawn!” and dated, but it brings class and character to the Yankees, even if it does seem ridiculous in 2023.

Personally, I think Yankees fans should be more upset about the fact that they have a giant ass billboard on their iconic, no-name jerseys. That screams “sell out” more than any facial hair policy does.

IF JUAN SOTO DOESN’T CARE, NEITHER DO I

In the end, rules are rules.

When I went to Catholic school, I hated wearing a uniform – but I still had to wear it. If you are training in the police academy – you have to follow certain facial and hair procedures as well. The same goes here with the Yankees and players know what they’re signing up for when they come to the Bronx.

If players don’t like the Yankees no-hair rule then guess what – you don’t have to be there. But something tells me their stubbornness might lessen if Juan Soto performs as well as the Yankees hope he will this season.

After all, winning wins – no matter how it comes about or what one looks like.

