Ex-Washington Commanders Head Trainer Reaches Deal With DEA

Ryan Vermillion, formerly the Washington Commanders’ head athletic trainer, reached a deferral of prosecution agreement with the DEA this morning in Virginia’s US District Court. Vermillion’s agreement is in relation to his potential involvement with distributing narcotics while employed by Washington.

Vermillion has been away from the team since being placed on paid administrative leave last October, just days after DEA agents and representatives from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office raided Washington’s team facility. The raid took place as players, coaches and staff were inside Washington’s team headquarters.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported this morning that by entering into the deferred prosecution agreement, Vermillion will not face charges.

Ex-Washington head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion is in US District Court today in Va. and set to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement that will result in a statement of fact but no charges, source said. Vermillion was on leave after a DEA criminal investigation in 2021. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2022

Following Vermillion’s admission of guilt and deferred prosecution agreement, Washington coach Ron Rivera released a statement that said Vermillion is no longer employed by the team. Rivera went on to emphasize that the Washington Commanders were never part of the federal investigation.

Rivera’s Statement

“I was recently made aware that Ryan Vermillion has entered into an agreement, pursuant to which he has admitted to wrongdoing, but not be charged with any crime, so long as he satisfies certain conditions over the next 12 months. The situation is unfortunate and although it resulted in no criminal charges, it was necessary to move forward in a different direction,” Rivera’s statement said, which was made available to The Washington Post.

“Ryan’s employment has been terminated. I want to emphasize that the U.S. Government confirmed from the outset that it viewed the organization as a witness, and not as a subject or target of the investigation. We cooperated fully with federal investigators, and we will continue to cooperate with any supplemental League and NFLPA inquiry.”

Prior to working for the Washington Commanders, Vermillion spent 18 seasons with the Panthers. Rivera coached Carolina for nine of those seasons.

In April, Washington hired Al Bellamy to fill Vermillion’s role with the team.

