Ex-Vikings Coordinator Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer died due to complications from alcohol abuse according to a recent report.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner Office revealed that Zimmer’s death was caused by “complications of chronic ethanol use disorder.” He was 38-years-old.

Adam Zimmer passed away due to alcohol abuse. (Getty Images)

Zimmer was found dead in his home on October 31. Police ruled out any foul play and the medical examiner’s report had classified his death as “natural.”

Chronic alcohol abuse is a disorder that “involves having to drink more to get the same effect or having withdrawal symptoms when you rapidly decrease or stop drinking.”

Zimmer worked under his father Mike, who was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. He was the team’s linebackers coach through 2019 before being named co-defensive coordinator in 2020. The Vikings let Zimmer and his staff go after the 2021 season.

Adam was working this season as a remote offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Adam Zimmer with his father Mike. (Enquirier File)

It’s the second family tragedy for the Zimmer family. Vikki, Adam’s mother and Mike’s wife, passed away in 2009 from natural causes at the age of 50.

Over 140,000 people die each year from excessive alcohol use, according to the CDC.