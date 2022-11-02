Ex-UT Reporter Kasey Funderburg Releases Statement After Resignation Over Racist Tweets

Former Tennessee Volunteers reporter Kasey Funderburg who resigned from multiple positions after old tweets she had posted surfaced, has released a statement.

The tweets contained uses of the N-word and were dated between 2013 and 2014. Funderburg was in high school at the time.

The statement — which Funderburg posted Wednesday to her Twitter account — is an apology.

“The comments I tweeted as a high school student were unacceptable and ignorant. I sincerely apologize for using offensive language and to anyone I hurt or offended with those remarks,” Funderburg wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. This language is not appropriate in any context and has not been part of my vocabulary since then.”

Funderburg also mentioned that during her time at the University of Tennessee she worked in the athletic department and joined the school’s Diversity and Inclusion group. She said these experiences taught her valuable lessons.

“Moving forward, I will continue my work to be a better ally so that I may promote a more inclusive society where everyone is welcome.”

She closed by thanking the university, her co-workers, and Volunteers fans.

Twitter seems so innocent until you remember that whatever you post could get dredged up, even if it was something you said as a teenager. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

People Shouldn’t Be Punished So Harshly For Mistakes Made As Kids

A statement like Funderburg’s is a typical step that people take when embroiled in this kind of scandal. Still, it’s wild that this happens to people based on what they did in high school.

High school kids — with few exceptions — are complete idiots. They’re supposed to be. On the off chance that they’re super smart then they graduate early which means they’re effectively no longer high school kids.

Obviously, Funderburg shouldn’t have tweeted a racial slur. No one is defending the use of that word. It was a mistake and a big one at that.

But should a few instances of profound ignorance made before you’re old enough to buy a lottery ticket have the ability to derail a career?

I don’t think so, but that’s just me.

There’s a big difference between tweeting out the N-word as an adult and doing it at 16 years old. Both are wrong, but the adult should know better. A teenager should know better too, but they may not know the severity and the history of the word.

Whether you agree with the fallout or not, it’s a great reminder that whatever you post on the internet lasts forever and people with a lot of time on their hands will find it if they want.

