Ex-Russian Spy Shares Tips On How To Seduce Men ‘Fast’ and ‘Easy’

Videos by OutKick

Ex-Russian spy Aliia Roza is here with some last-minute Valentine’s Day tips for the ladies out there looking to snag a man on this super romantic holiday.

The KGB-trained Roza, 37, claims her background as a spy turned her into a “master manipulator” who can charm the pants off the opposite sex using the art of seduction, persuasion and neuro-linguistic programming.

Well then.

Consider me intrigued, Miss Roza.

“I was taught how to seduce any man fast and easy including dangerous criminals,” Roza told JamPress.

Understood. Go on.

Roza says women can use these five tips and tricks to seduce a man into giving up secrets:

Love yourself, ladies. “Men will treat you the way you treat yourself,” Roza told Jam. Don’t focus too much on your external appearance and remember to stay mysterious to these men. The ex-Russian spy claims men don’t care as much about looks as they care about “personality, charisma and sexuality.” And she says stay away from plastic surgery unless it’s for yourself. Don’t do it to attract a man. “If a woman is too available, she won’t be as interesting” to the man she’s hunting. “Be his muse, add a bit of mystery,” she advises. Study your targets. “Test him,” Roza says. “If he fails, don’t expect that he will change in a year.” Choose targets with shared interests. Infiltrate the man’s inner circle. “If his family, friends and colleagues don’t like you, he will most likely not continue a relationship with you,” the former spy concludes.

There you go, ladies. Now go implement these tips and tricks while you’re at the bar tonight suckin’ down Happy Hour margs.

As for the guys out there, I want you to study this list to make sure some Russian spy isn’t about to seduce your pants off and end up with your bank account information. You MUST be on high-alert at those hotel bars for women who clearly love themselves and start asking about your parents, your family and if she can meet your fantasy football buddies 15 minutes after meeting her over a smoked bourbon.

SHE’S ABOUT TO STEAL YOUR SECRETS, FELLAS.

One minute you’re holding nuclear power plant secrets, the next minute some Aliia Roza-type has seduced you out of your passwords.

#staysafe