Ex-Raiders GM Mike Mayock Eyes Return To Broadcasting

Before he was general manager of the Oakland-turned-Las Vegas Raiders, Mike Mayock was a successful sports broadcaster and analyst. Now unemployed but plenty relevant, he may soon find himself back in the booth.

The Athletic reports that representatives for Mayock have already reached out to a number of networks to gauge their interest in having the 63-year-old join their broadcast team. Among the networks mentioned were NFL Network and Amazon.

Mayock’s no stranger to the world of sports broadcasting. After a brief playing career and nearly two decades in commercial real estate, Mayock became a recognizable and respected voice across the college sports and NFL landscape.

Mayock lent his voice to ESPN, FOX Sports, NFL Network and NBC, among other networks. His work as NFL Network’s lead draft analyst even served as pseudo-audition for general manager openings across the NFL.

He was interviewed by several teams over a handful of offseasons, and ultimately landed with the Raiders in December of 2018. He remained with the Silver & Black until this January. During his time with the team, Mayock had a hand in selecting current stars Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs. Unfortunately, he can also claim at least partial responsibility for misses like Clelin Ferrell and Damon Arnette.

With the NFL Draft just over a month away, don’t be surprised to see Mayock, an experienced veteran, latch on with a network, even in a part-time capacity.

