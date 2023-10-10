Ex-Patriot Asante Samuel Says It Seems Like Robert Kraft Might Be Scared Of Bill Belichick

Videos by OutKick

After laying a complete egg for the second week in a row, there’s been a lot of buzz around the New England Patriots. Specifically, what lies ahead for legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

Some have argued that the Pats need a change or that team owner Robert Kraft should strip Belichick of his ability to make personnel decisions.

However, one former Pat thinks that this hasn’t happened, not because Kraft is still all in on Belichick after more than two decades, but because he’s scared of him.

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel floated this idea in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“It seems like Mr. Kraft is scared of Coach Belichick,” Samuel said. “He has all the power, all the glory but you’re the one that can step in and take this away but you’re not doing it. You’re letting the whole Patriots legacy just continue to die and look like it belongs to one man. I wonder if that is true — if Belichick has something over him because I don’t know why this is lasting so long and everyone still believes in Belichick.”

Well… that’s certainly a theory.

Robert Kraft will soon have a big decision to make about whether or not to stick with Bill Belichick. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Will Robert Kraft Prove Asante Samuel Wrong And Fire Bill Belichick?

It’s obvious that we are much, much closer to the end of the Bill Belichick era than the beginning. A big part of that is simply how time works. Still, the post-Brady years have been a struggle, but you’ve got to think that Kraft expected that.

Belichick helped make the franchise relevant in the early aughts. So, why couldn’t he do it again?

Well, Mac Jones isn’t Tom Brady, but one guy does not a football team make.

Still, the Patriots have not been as bad as they’ve been this season in a long, long time. Kraft will need to make a change eventually.

Now the question is whether he’ll prove Samuel right or wrong. Maybe he still thinks Belichick is the man who will turn things around.

Or, maybe he is scared of him.

I mean, have you seen that dude scowl? I wouldn’t want to be the one to fire him either.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle