Ex-NFL Safety Earl Thomas Targeted In $2M Identity Theft Scheme

Videos by OutKick

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was reportedly targeted by his ex-wife’s boyfriend in a $1.9M identity fraud scheme, according to NOLA.com.

Earl Thomas’ Identity Intercepted By Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend

The vengeful partner and thief, Kevin J. Thompson, allegedly used a fake driver’s license (assuming Thomas’ identity) and used the player’s personal information to open bank accounts, deposit and withdraw Thomas’ checks and transfer possession of several vehicles under Thomas’ ownership to himself.

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 14: Free safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a defensive stand in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 14, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 17-7. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Johnson Parish Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Thompson in June. He is in a relationship with Nina Thomas, who filed for divorce against Earl Thomas in 2020 — months after an incident where she held the ex-Seahawks player at gunpoint over cheating allegations.

Nina also has a restraining order against Earl Thomas, which he violated in 2022, resulting in an arrest warrant for the “Legion of Boom” staple.

Thompson used the fake accounts to withdraw up to $700,000 in cash. He faces several charges — identity theft, forgery, money laundering, credit card fraud, computer fraud and bank fraud. Thomas’ credit union picked up the suspicious activity by Thompson in June. Authorities first detained Thompson on June 9. A week later, after attempting to retrieve a Corvette reported as stolen, he was once again arrested. Thompson is currently free after posting $730,000 in bond.

Earl Thomas played in the NFL from 2010 to 2019, spending all but one season with the Seahawks. He spent his final year in the league (2019) with the Baltimore Ravens. Thomas won a Super Bowl with the 2013-14 Seahawks and earned seven Pro Bowl nods.