Ex-NFL QB Says Broncos Were Going To Fire Hackett After Team Was Unable To ‘Lure’ Aaron Rodgers

The Denver Broncos finally axed Nathaniel Hackett earlier this week, but former NFL QB Ryan Leaf thinks that’s long been the plan. Speaking on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Leaf said he believes the team only hired Hackett to entice Aaron Rodgers to join him.

When it was clear that wouldn’t happen, the Broncos ultimately signed Russell Wilson to a massive contract.

The Wilson-Hackett relationship was an unmitigated disaster all season, with Wilson on pace for career-lows in just about every department and Hackett on the unemployment line.

“Nathaniel Hackett was always going to be out, I do believe, with the way the season went,” Leaf said. “I do believe that he was naturally put into place in some way, shape or form to lure Aaron Rodgers to Denver.

“When that didn’t play out, they didn’t fully understand what the difference was between what Russell Wilson does, and what Nathaniel Hackett does.

“I asked a buddy of mine who works in the media in Denver at halftime of (last week’s) game if he makes it through the season, and he said, ‘zero percent chance.'”

Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett tanked the Broncos

Our man Ryan has some good sources, because that’s exactly what happened!

Hackett was canned Monday after going 4-11 in his first season in Denver, leaving the franchise in shambles with a ton of money tied to their newly-signed quarterback.

Wilson has been AWFUL in his first season, throwing for just over 3,000 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine picks. He’s been sacked a league-leading 49 times, and the Denver offense has been COOKING with just over 15 points per game.

Off the field, Mr. Unlimited has been ever worse, posting terrible Subway ads, doing weird airplane aerobics, and getting chewed out by angry teammates coming off the field.

Earlier this week, former Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe even said Wilson’s teammates are “seething” at his attitude, and alleged that he not only has his own office in the building, but also a parking spot!

Look, things haven’t exactly been ham and eggs for Aaron Rodgers over in Green Bay, either. That being said, would the Broncos look different if their alleged plan of pairing Rodgers with Hackett worked?

Can’t imagine it would be much worse!