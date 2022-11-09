Ex-NFL Player’s Father-In-Law Sold $2 Billion Powerball Ticket, Nets $1 Million Bonus

A hefty Powerball ticket going for $2 billion had an interesting connection to the NFL.

The long-awaited California lottery winner was announced Tuesday and the winning ticket was traced back to Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, Calif. — owned by Joe Chahayed, father-in-law of former NFL defensive tackle Domata Peko.

Peko relayed the news on his Instagram Story with the caption: “My Father-In-Law Sold the winning PowerBall [ticket] $2 Billion, Congratulations Baba.”

As a result of selling the Powerball ticket, Chahayed will be awarded a $1 million bonus.

The former defensive tackle played with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2006 to 2016; also having played for the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals before retiring in 2020.

Peko totaled 616 total tackles and 20 sacks in his career.

