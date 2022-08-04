Ex-NFL Lineman Chad Wheeler Ditches Ankle Monitor, Violates House Arrest Order

Former New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler violated a house arrest court order on Sunday after being discovered walking around without his ankle monitor or clothes on the streets of Seattle.

After a friend of Wheeler’s reached out for assistance when he found the 28-year-old wandering aimlessly, Wheeler received a medical evaluation. He appeared to be suffering from a “mental health crisis.”

He was discovered wandering around the Richmond region of Seattle before he was taken to a hospital.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Wheeler was released from the hospital the following morning, and appeared in court on Tuesday where a judge rejected King County officials’ request to raise bail for Wheeler to $800,000.

Henderson wrote:

“Wheeler will remain on EHM [electronic home monitoring] with bi-monthly urinalysis and his ‘medication intake will also be monitored by professionals and the victim will be notified if there is an electronic home monitoring violation.'”

Ex-NFL lineman Chad Wheeler, who is facing domestic violence charges, removed monitoring device, officials say https://t.co/fTMXAw3wB8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 3, 2022

Wheeler has been awaiting trial related to a domestic violence case involving the lineman, who strangled his girlfriend, Alleah Taylor, until the point of losing consciousness — also causing a dislocated-arm injury. He was charged with first-degree domestic violence, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest, according to the King County District Court.

SEATTLE OL CHAD WHEELER ARRESTED ON FELONY ASSAULT CHARGES; WAIVED BY SEAHAWKS

Wheeler noted, following his arrest, that he has long struggled with bipolar disorder and mental health issues. He was playing with Seattle at the time and was promptly cut from the team.

Seattle released a statement on Wheeler’s arrest back in January.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.”

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela