Ex-NBA Player Jared Jeffries Wins On ‘Price Is Right’

There aren’t a lot of people who can boast that they played in the NBA and won on The Price Is Right, but Jared Jeffries is one of them.

Jeffries spent 11 seasons in the NBA, primarily with the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks.

Having wrapped up his NBA career after the 2012-13 season, the former Indiana Mr. Basketball has to fill his schedule somehow. One way is hitting up TV tapings apparently, and that already seems to be paying off.

Jeffries outbid his opponents and got to go on stage, shook hands with Drew Carey and played a game.

By the way, when he stands next to Drew Carey it looks like a souvenir photo you’d get from like a ‘Ripley’s Believe It Or Not’ museum that uses optical illusions to make one person look really tall.

Jeffries is 6-foot-11 so no optical illusions necessary.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get to play Plinko or that game with the mountain climber dude, he got to play One Away.

The prize?: A brand-spankin’ new Toyota Corolla.

Former NBA forward and Indiana Mr. Basketball Jared Jeffries wins on The Price is Right. pic.twitter.com/ryphZ9OyFP — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) January 9, 2023

Is there any Toyota Corolla that tastes as sweet as the one that you won on The Price Are Right? Maybe one that you worked hard and saved for, but the Price Is Right one happens a lot faster.

As you could see by the former Hoosier’s reaction, he was pretty fired up about his new set of wheels.

Unfortunately, the dream ended there for Jeffries, as he failed to reach the Showcase Showdown.

That’s a bummer, but at least the man who made an estimated $40 million in the NBA can try to shoehorn his 6-foot-11 frame into his brand new reasonably-priced compact sedan.

