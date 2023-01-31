Ex-NBA Player Chandler Parsons Can’t Believe How LeBron James Reacted

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James’ temper tantrum heard ’round the world has been the talk of the town as of late. As for former NBA player Chandler Parsons’, take on the matter, he thought James overreacted big-time.

If you missed the play in question, it happened last week at the end of regulation between the Lakers and Celtics.

LeBron James absolutely loses it after this non-call‼️pic.twitter.com/IUa41GmKDV — OutKick (@Outkick) January 29, 2023

Missed call for sure, but James collapsing on the court at the end of regulation during a game in January while his team is quite a way out of playoff contention at the moment was a bit… much.

Parsons thought the same and talked about it on FanDuelTV’s Run It Back.

“I can watch my French Bulldog get ran over by the Mailman right now, and I would not react like that” 🤦😂@ChandlerParsons on LeBron’s dramatic reaction to controversial no-call at end of Celtics vs Lakers game #RunItBack with @bansky @ShamsCharania & @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/idUym6sKld — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) January 30, 2023

“I could watch my French bulldog get ran over by the mailman right now, and I would not react like that. I swear to God,” Parsons said. “That was one of the crazier reactions.”

Perhaps a bit of hyperbole, but perhaps not, considering how unhinged LeBron got over it.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics celebrates while LeBron James flips out over a missed call in the background. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Parsons Was Impressed By How Much LeBron Cared About A Regular Season Game… Or At Least Pretended To

However, the former Rocket, Grizzly, Maverick, and Hawk did praise LeBron for at least seeming to care that much about a regular-season game, or at least pretending to.

“It’s so impressive that he cares that much on a regular season game that he’s doing that,” Parsons said.

Michelle Beadle correctly countered by asking if that was true or if this was just “part of the drama that is LeBron James” and calling the outburst “embarrassing.”

I’m going to have to side with Beadle on this one. If LeBron cared that much about regular season games, he wouldn’t let some “left-ankle soreness” stop him from suiting up as it did on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

In case you were wondering, Parsons’ dog is alive and well, a fact he confirmed on Tuesday.

Good to know that Parsons’ French bulldog is still A-okay.

