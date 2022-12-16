Ex-Mavericks Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires At 22 After ‘Darkest Times’

Just two years after being selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, Former Dallas Mavericks prospect Turell Terry has announced his retirement.

The 22-year-old was selected 31st overall by the Mavericks in the 2020 NBA Draft after spending one season at Stanford.

He went on to appear in 11 games for Dallas and two games for the Memphis Grizzlies. However, he spent most of his time the last few years playing for the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G-League.

Terry announced his decision to hang it up on professional basketball on Instagram.

“While I have achieved amazing accomplishments, created unforgettable memories, and made lifelong friends,” he wrote.“I’ve also experienced the darkest times of my life. To the point where instead of building me up, it began to destroy me.”

It’s clear the young hoops phenom was facing some personal battles. He continued to give insight into the decision.

“Where I began to despise and question the value of myself, much more than those surrounding me could ever see or know. Intrusive thoughts, waking up nauseous, and finding myself struggling to take normal breaths because of the rock that would sit on my chest that seemed to weigh more than I could carry.”

Anyone that has ever dealt with anxiety would be able to confirm that Terry wrote a very accurate description of what it’s like.

“This is just a brief description of the anxiety this sport has caused me, and while I’m grateful for every door it has opened for me, I can’t continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with.”

Major props to Terry for being so open about what he’s been dealing with. That takes some serious guts.

This is just a reminder that athletes are human just like the rest of us. Just because they’ve attained a level of success most people can only aspire to doesn’t mean they no longer have any battles.

Wishing you all the best in retirement, Tyrell.

