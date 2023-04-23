Ex-Disney World Employee Admits To Taking Hundreds Of ‘Upskirt’ Videos Of Women At Theme Park

Videos by OutKick

This guy had a whole different definition of “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Police arrested a Walt Disney World employee after a security guard caught him recording an “upskirt” video of an 18-year-old woman.

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, was working at a Star Wars retail store at Disney’s Hollywood Studios when the incident occurred. The woman was shopping for light sabers with her fiancé.

The guard reported Diaz Vega, and security officers informed the woman that someone had taken a picture under her dress.

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” is an attraction at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Florida. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

But, as it turns out, that wasn’t his first time inappropriately recording an unsuspecting woman.

According to an affidavit, Diaz Vega admitted he took more than 500 upskirt videos of guests during his six years of working at the Disney theme park.

The pervert said he keeps the videos on his phone as a “guilty pleasure.” He said he uses them for his own sexual gratification because “it is hard to find them online.”

A Kissimmee resident, Diaz Vega was booked into the Orange County Jail. He faces charges of third-degree felony video voyeurism for recording female guests without their knowledge.

Needless to say, he no longer works at Disney World.