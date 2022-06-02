Ex-Cowboys Coach Bill Parcells Mourns Marion Barber’s Tragic Death

On Wednesday, former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber tragically died at the age of 38. He was discovered unresponsive in his apartment in Frisco, Texas. News of the young player’s passing spawned tributes from all of football — including former Cowboys coach Bill Parcells.

Parcells mourned Barber’s passing as he remembered the hard work ethic, skill set and respect that the deceased player brought to the Cowboys in the 2000s.

“I hate to bring up football now because that’s not important, but he was almost like a perfect player,” Parcells told The Dallas Morning News. “In this respect, he could run, block, he could catch, he was tough and he was always there. So that’s what I’ll say about him.”

“I would say I found him to be a very nice, respectful young man,” Parcells added “And I had a very high regard for him. He was like he could do everything you could ask him to do and he was always there.”

Parcells coached Barber from 2005-06 before the former retired in 2007.

Barber spent seven seasons in the NFL (2005-12) — amassing 4,780 rushing yards, 1,330 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns in his career.

The cause of Barber’s unexpected death remains unknown.

