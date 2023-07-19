Ex-Cardinals GM Steve Keim Blasts Kyler Murray’s Recent ‘Look In The Mirror’ Comments

Videos by OutKick

Former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is not a fan of some of quarterback Kyler Murray’s recent comments.

Murray was featured in an episode of the team’s documentary series Flight Plan.

In the episode, he talked about his high hopes for this season, but it was some other comments that Keim — who drafted Murray — wasn’t particularly fond of.

Murray talked about the negative vibe that was hanging around the team last season and

“I’ve got to respect the person or understand the ins and outs or the rhymes and reasons for what we are doing,” Murray said, per the Cardinals’ website. “I’m going to listen. I’m going to be coachable and I’m going to do it to the best of my ability, but if the (expletive) ain’t working, at some point, we all have to look in the mirror.”

Keim gave his take on those comments during an interview with Colin Cowherd.

"He's coming off the injury. He's got to prove himself… They're in a real predicament."



— Steve Keim tells @ColinCowherd why Kyler Murray is under pressure in Arizona pic.twitter.com/GgTjoJZbRI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 18, 2023

“In terms of quarterbacks, what he said, you don’t love it,” Keim said, before launching into a brief grammar lesson. “When he added the word ‘but’ in, generally, behind a positive, the word ‘but’ does not end in a positive light. So, I certainly didn’t want to hear that, nor do fans want to hear a guy who’s making $46.1 million a year blame anybody but himself.”

Oh man, he went there.

“And I’m not saying he’s the kind of guy that blames people,” Keim clarified. “Yet at the same time, when you get a bag of cash, everybody expects you to take it on your shoulders, and that’s what a franchise quarterback does.”

Keim said that he would have Murray in his top 5 quarterbacks under pressure this season. Murray is returning to action after an injury but will need to prove himself as the Cardinals look to bounce back from an abysmal 2022.

If he doesn’t, and the Cardinals wind up with the No. 1 draft pick next year, Murray could be on the way out of Arizona.

