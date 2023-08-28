Ex-Celtic Enes Kanter Freedom Slams NBA, Megan Rapinoe’s Hypocrisy On ‘Oppressive’ America | OutKick on FOX

Videos by OutKick

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and the NBA are among the biggest hypocrites when it comes to politics in sports.

Rapinoe badmouths America over a supposed need for radical leftist ideologies. She advocates for men playing in women’s athletics while calling for equal pay compared with male soccer players.

Enes Kanter Freedom Says Megan Rapinoe Is Hypocritical And The NBA Is Soft

As for the NBA, bowing the knee to China while condemning America for its ‘racism’ shows an uncalibrated lack of morality that has stripped its players of holding conservative political views.

“OutKick on FOX” premiered Sunday night. OutKick’s Clay Travis, Charly Arnolt and Tomi Lahren discussed several topics and zeroed in on the modern-day intersection of politics and sports. They discussed the subject with former Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom.

Kanter Freedom was born in Turkey but ultimately pledged his allegiance to America for its freedom of speech and everyday liberties given to Americans.

One of those privileges includes the freedom to criticize your country, which doesn’t fly well in other parts of the world.

In calling out the NBA for supporting China over the United States, Kanter Freedom was blackballed by the league. Fearing the CCP, the NBA gave up one of its talents.

The four discussed Megan Rapinoe’s naive view of the U.S. and the NBA’s nonsensical view of the United States compared to communist China, which punishes its people for believing progressive ideologies.

As someone who lost his job over his fearless commentary, Enes Kanter Freedom is the voice of reason in the woke age.

WATCH the ‘OutKick on Fox’ segment w/ Enes Kanter Freedom:

Full interview

ENES: “I remember I was playing for the Celtics and I was talking about China. And I remember joining one of those shows on FOX. And I remember the next day I was getting dirty looks in the locker room and I just didn’t understand why my teammates were giving me dirty looks. I remember one of the assistant coaches came up to me and he whispered in my ear, ‘Hey, good job last night.’

“I was like, ‘What are you talking about? He said, ‘My family watched you last night and you did a pretty good job.’ I was like, ‘Why are you whispering?’ He said, ‘Well because I don’t want to get canceled.’ I was just so confused. I told him that we are not in Iran or China; we are not in Russia, we are in America.

“You have freedom of expression, freedom of speech. They said, ‘Well, yeah, this is it doesn’t work like that here.’ And I was just very confused. That’s the first time I learned that I’m like, okay, things are a little weird.”

CLAY: “What do you think about the NBA’s hypocrisy in China? You tried to draw attention to it, LeBron, Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, all these people who want to speak out about ills in America, they won’t say a word about China. Mark Cuban, my buddy as well.”

ENES: You know, it was so crazy because the NBA was actually very supportive when I was talking about the problems that are happening in Turkey. Adam Silver, all the players, all the organizations — I talked about the problems that were happening in China and one day my phone started ringing once every hour.

“They said, ‘Do not say a word ever again. We’re losing millions of dollars. They stopped streaming every Celtics game on television in China and stuff. And I was like, ‘Well, there’s another human rights issue while we are talking right now. There is a genocide happening. And you want me to stop talking about it?’ It was crazy because, I mean, look at our biggest sponsor, Nike. They talk about the Nike stands with Black Lives Matter, no Asian hate, the LGBTQ community, and the Latino community in America. But everybody knows about the sweatshops and isolated laborers, but they’re hypocrites. Man. $5 billion business.

CHARLY : “Speaking of hypocrites, I think Megan Rapinoe falls into that category, right?”

ENES: “I follow what’s going on with her. I play for the national team for my country. And it is a big responsibility and a lot of stress. And you’re not going to get perfect points every time. But blaming something that has nothing to do with you’re missing penalty kick or blaming something that has nothing to do with your failure.

“It’s unacceptable. I mean, she failed America. It’s unacceptable. That’s what I would say.”

Is Rapinoe and the NBA’s hypocrisy ruining sports?