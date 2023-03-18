Everyone Likes Jordan More Than Pippen: Larsa Pippen Confirms She’ll Take Marcus Jordan’s Last Name If They Get Married

Videos by OutKick

Scottie Pippen always played second fiddle to Michael Jordan. Larson Pippen is not a second fiddler, and if given the chance she’s trading in her current surname.

Pippen (well, Pippen for the time being) was yukking it up on the set of The Real Housewives of Miami reunion show when someone brought up the topic of taking a new last name.

Pippen didn’t even hesitate to respond.

“I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure,” she said.

Especially if that last name is plastered across a lot of sneakers. That’s pretty cool.

While Pippen was quick to say she would happily trade in her current last name, she was a bit less forthcoming when asked if she ever hung out with the patriarch of the Jordan family back in what they call “the day.”

“I mean, I don’t really want to talk about — I want to talk about Marcus and I,” Pippen said. “I feel like I’m comfortable talking about Marcus and I.”

Well, that response certainly didn’t make the rest of us want to launch a barrage of follow-up questions her way.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen, who says she’d be more than happy to change her last name should the opportunity arise. (Photo by TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Larsa Pippen Reiterated That She Didn’t Know Marcus Jordan In the ’90s

Pippen did, however, reiterate that she didn’t know former UCF Knight (Charge On!) Marcus Jordan back when his old man and her old man were playing hoops together.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t understand, like, I didn’t know him.”

“I just met him a few years ago. I never met him before. I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael,” she explained.

“Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn’t like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them.”

