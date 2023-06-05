Everyone Is Betting The Over, So Zag To The Under In Panthers-Golden Knights Game 2 Of Stanley Cup Final

Videos by OutKick

I’ll be the 1st one to tell you that I rarely bet on the NHL. But, there really isn’t much else to bet on Monday. Except for Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers.

Vegas took a 1-0 series lead with a 5-2 Game 1 victory over Florida on Saturday thanks in large part to sloppy play from the Panthers. The Golden Knights had seven more power-play opportunities (7-3) in Game 1, scoring twice.

Florida Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky defends the net against Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev in the 3rd period of Game 1 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Technically, one of those “power-play goals” was an empty netter. But there was also a short-handed goal scored by Florida. Either way, Panthers-Golden Knights Game 1 soared Over the 5.5-goal total Saturday because of odd-man situations.

According to NaturalStatTrick.com, the expected score of Panthers-Golden Knights Game 1 in 5-on-5 hockey was 2.38-2.28 in favor of Vegas.

Panthers at Golden Knights Game 2 Odds

Puck drop: 8:10 p.m. ET.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Even though I almost never handicap the NHL, I can apply my other team sport betting angles to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Such as fading “recency bias” and the betting market.

Per Pregame.com, more than 75% of the money in the consensus betting market is on the Over for Game 2. According to VSIN, roughly 80% of the cash at DraftKings for Game 2 is on the Over.

The total for Panthers-Golden Knights Game 2 opened at 6 but has been lowered slightly. This is despite the one-way action on the Over. It’s a red flag whenever you see the odds move counter to the betting action.

Florida went Under the total in five straight road playoff road games prior to the Over cashing in Game 1 of Panthers-Golden Knights. Plus, Florida went Under the total in eight of his last 10 games, which includes four overtime tilts.

Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky defends the net on a scoring attempt by Golden Knights C Brett Howden during the 3rd period of Game 1 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Panthers’ miraculous run from the last team to clinch a playoff berth to the Stanley Cup Final has been on the back of goaltending and defense.

Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky is a two-time Vezina Trophy winner for the best goalie in the NHL and has been standing on his head in these playoffs.

However, Vegas G Adin Hill actually has a higher save percentage than Bobrovsky this postseason (0.952-0.947), according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

Honestly, this whole Game 2 analysis could’ve been summed up with “zagging on the public and Game 1 result”. But, hey, I had a words quota to fill and I appreciate you sticking around for it.

BET: UNDER 5.5 (+100) in Game 2 at DraftKings

