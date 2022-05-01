Every SEC Player Selected In 2022 NFL Draft; League No. 1 In Picks For 16th Straight Year

The SEC sweepstakes for the NFL continued over the weekend as the Conference led the League for the 16th consecutive year in the most players drafted with 65. It tied the NFL record set last year by the SEC.

Coming in second was the Big Ten with 48 draftees. The next three were the Pac-12 (25), Big 12 (25) and Atlantic Coast Conference (21) for a total of 71, which was just six more than the SEC’s total.

Defending national champion Georgia set a record for most players picked from one school in the draft with 15, breaking the mark of 14 set by Ohio State in 2004 and tied by then-defending national champion LSU in 2020.

Georgia’s previous high for players drafted in one year was a mere three in 2018. The Bulldogs set another NFL record with five defensive players taken in the first round. NFL Draft records are tabulated from 1970, which was the year that the NFL and AFL merged.

“This group had that ‘it factor,'” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in interviews on Thursday night in Las Vegas – site of the draft from Thursday through Saturday.

“They played off each other. They love each other,” Smart said. “They wanted to do something special. There were so many of them, and they really clocked on the field. That’s not something that you coach.”

LSU came in second in the SEC with 10 players drafted despite going 5-5 and 6-7 over the last two seasons under Coach Ed Orgeron, who was fired at mid-season last year. The Tigers did have only four players taken over the first two days and three rounds of the draft. Six from LSU were taken in the fourth-through-seventh rounds.

Alabama tied Miami for the NFL Draft record of 14 consecutive years with a first round pick. The Tide had two first round picks – offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 7 to the New York Giants and wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12 to Detroit. Miami had its 14 straight picked in the first round from 1995-2008. Alabama started its run in 2009 – after Coach Nick Saban’s second season.

Treylon Burks became the first Arkansas wide receiver in history to go in the first round as Tennessee took him with the 18th pick. Lance Alworth was the eighth pick of the first round by San Francisco in 1962 before signing with San Diego of the AFL and becoming a Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver. But he played defensive back and running back for the Razorbacks. Matt Jones was the 21st pick of the 2005 draft by Jacksonville as a receiver, but he played quarterback at Arkansas.

Vanderbilt had no one drafted for the first time since 2015 and has been without a player taken in the first round since offensive lineman Chris Williams went to Chicago at No. 14 in 2008.

Future SEC member Texas had no one drafted for the first time since 2014 and for only the second time since 1938.

The following is the complete list of SEC players drafted in 2022 in alphabetical order by school with position, name, round, selection in round, overall selection number in parentheses and NFL team.

ALABAMA (7)

OT Evan Neal – 1st Round … No. 7 … New York Giants

WR Jameson Williams – 1st Round … No. 12 … Detroit

WR John Metchie III – 2nd Round … No. 12 (44 overall) … Houston

DT Phidarian Mathis – 2nd Round … No. 15 (47) … Washington

LB Christian Harris – 3rd Round … No. 11 (75) … Houston

RB Brian Robinson – 3rd Round … No. 34 compensatory (98) … Washington

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis – 4th Round … No. 14 (119) … Baltimore

Arkansas (3)

WR Treylon Burks – 1st Round … No. 18 … Tennessee

DT John Ridgeway – 5th Round … No. 35 compensatory (178 overall) … Dallas

CB Montaric Brown – 7th Round … No. 1 (222) … Jacksonville

Auburn (1)

CB Roger McCreary – 2nd Round … No. 3 (35 overall) … Tennessee

Florida (3)

CB Kaiir Elam – 1st Round … No. 23 … Buffalo

DE Zachary Carter – 3rd Round … No. 31 (95 overall) … Cincinnati

RB Dameon Pierce – 4th Round … No. 2 (107) … Houston

Georgia (15)*

DE Travon Walker – 1st Round … No. 1 … Jacksonville

DT Jordan Davis – 1st Round … No. 13 … Philadelphia

LB Quay Walker – 1st Round … No. 22 … Green Bay

DT Devonte Wyatt – 1st Round … No. 28 … Green Bay

S Lewis Cine – 1st Round … No. 32 … Minnesota

WR George Pickens – 2nd Round … No. 20 (52 overall) … Pittsburgh

RB James Cook – 2nd Round … No. 31 (63) … Buffalo

LB Nakobe Dean – 3rd Round … No. 19 (83) … Philadelphia

LB Channing Tindall – 3rd Round … No. 38 compensatory (102) … Miami

RB Zamir White – 4th Round … No. 17 (122) … Las Vegas

P Jake Camarda – 4th Round … No. 28 (133) .. Tampa Bay

OG Justin Shaffer – 6th Round … No. 11 (190) … Atlanta

OT Jamaree Salyer – 6th Round … No. 16 (195) … Los Angeles Chargers

CB Derion Kendrick – 6th Round … No. 34 compensatory (212) … Los Angeles Rams

TE John FitzPatrick – 6th Round … No. 35 compensatory (213) … Atlanta

*Most players picked from one school in NFL Draft history

Kentucky (4)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson – 2nd Round … No. 11 (43 overall) … New York Giants

DE Joshua Paschal – 2nd Round … No. 14 (46) … Detroit

C Luke Fortner – 3rd Round … No. 1 (65) … Jacksonville

OG Darian Kinnard – 5th Round … No. 2 (145) … Kansas City

LSU (10)

CB Derek Stingley Jr. – 1st Round … No. 3 … Houston

OG Ed Ingram – 2nd Round … No. 27 (59 overall) .. Minnesota

CB Cordale Flott – 3rd Round … No. 17 (81) … New York Giants

RB Tyrion Davis-Price – 3rd Round … No. 29 (93) … San Francisco

K Cade York – 4th Round … No. 19 (124) … Cleveland

DT Neil Farrell – 4th Round … No. 21 (126) … Las Vegas

LB Damone Clark – 5th Round … No. 33 compensatory (176) … Dallas

OT Austin Deculus – 6th Round … No. 27 (205) … Houston

C Chasen Hines – 6th Round … No. 32 (210) … New England

LB Andre Anthony – 7th Round … No. 27 (248) … Tampa Bay

Ole Miss (6)

DE Sam Williams – 2nd Round … No. 24 (56 overall) … Dallas

QB Matt Corral – 3rd Round … No. 30 (94) … Carolina

RB Snoop Conner – 5th Round … No. 11 (154) … Jacksonville

LB Chance Campbell – 6th Round … No. 41 compensatory (219) … Tennessee

LB Mark Robinson – 7th Round … No. 4 (225) … Pittsburgh

DB Deane Leonard – 7th Round … No. 15 (236) … Los Angeles Chargers

Mississippi State (2)

OT Charles Cross – 1st Round … No. 9 … Seattle

CB Martin Emerson – 3rd Round … No. 4 (68 overall) … Cleveland

Missouri (2)

CB Akayleb Evans – 4th Round … No. 13 (118 overall) … Minnesota

RB Tyler Badie – 6th Round … No. 18 (196) … Baltimore

South Carolina (3)

LB Kingsley Enagbare – 5th Round … No. 36 compensatory (179 overall) … Green Bay

RB Kevin Harris – 6th Round … No. 4 (183) … New England

TE Nick Muse – 7th Round … No. 6 (227) … Minnesota

Tennessee (5)

CB Alontae Taylor – 2nd Round … No. 17 (49 overall) … New Orleans

WR Velus Jones – 3rd Round … No. 7 (71) … Chicago

DT Matthew Butler – 5th Round … No. 32 (175) … Las Vegas

OG Cade Mays – 6th Round … No. 21 (199) … Carolina

CB Theo Jackson – 6th Round … No. 26 (204) .. Tennessee

Texas A&M (4)

OT-G Kenyon Green – 1st Round … No. 15 … Houston

DT DeMarvin Leal – 3rd Round … No. 20 (84 overall) … Pittsburgh

DE Michael Clemons – 4th Round … No. 12 (117) … New York Jets

RB Isaiah Spiller – 4th Round … No. 18 (123) … Los Angeles Chargers