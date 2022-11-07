Famous Music Star Leads ‘Jump Around’ During Wisconsin Game

Everlast surprised Wisconsin fans Saturday against Maryland.

The star musician and “House of Pain” member showed up to Camp Randall in Madison to lead Badgers fans in the greatest tradition in college sports: “Jump Around.”

Even in a less than packed stadium due to the weather, it was still a pretty fun moment.

Jump Around with Everlast in the building at Camp Randall Stadium! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Zs5Bl1bWtp — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) November 5, 2022

Everlast and “House of Pain” dropped “Jump Around” in 1992, and the song has become synonymous with Wisconsin football.

After the third quarter of every Wisconsin home game, the song blasts and the entire stadium starts jumping around. It’s so powerful that you can literally feel the stadium and the areas around the stadium shake.

There have been times in the press room when tables and equipment have collapsed due to the force of so many people jumping at once.

ITS TIME TO JUMP AROUND AT CAMP RANDALL #CollegeFootball



pic.twitter.com/khPw64lwDw — The College Football & Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) September 4, 2022

Now, the man responsible for the legendary song showed up to watch fans partake in the famous college football tradition.

It was an awesome moment for Wisconsin fans. Whenever you get to put the cherry on top of an already epic tradition, you have to do it.

Everlast leads “Jump Around” at Camp Randall during Wisconsin game against Maryland. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/UWBadgers/status/1588968912846458882/)

Props to Everlast for giving Wisconsin fans a show. This is the kind of stuff college football fans love to see.