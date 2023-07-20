Eventbrite Cancels Event Protecting Women In Bathrooms And Locker Rooms, Calling It ‘Hateful’

Videos by OutKick

Eventbrite removed an event page for “Let Women Speak Austin,” an upcoming event focused on protecting women’s sex-specific spaces like restrooms and locker rooms.

Why?

Eventbrite said the event violated its “hateful content” policy.

“We have determined that your event is not permitted on the Eventbrite platform as it violates our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, specifically our policy on Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content and Events,” Eventbrite said in an email to Independent Women’s Network (IWN), the host of the event.

“As a result, your event has been unpublished.”

At OutKick, we wondered how protecting women in spaces where they undress is “hateful.” And we hoped to find out when contacting Eventbrite.

Unfortunately, the company did not respond.

Still, we hope it changes its mind. If so, we will be sure to update the article with the press team’s response.

In the meantime, Independent Women’s Forum President Carrie Lukas and Michelle Evans sent a letter to Eventbrite asking the company to reverse the decision.

“It is outrageous—and blatantly sexist—that you have chosen to cancel ‘Let Women Speak Austin,’” said the letter.

“Inviting survivors of sexual assault to share their concerns about being forced to undress in front of biological males is not hateful – it’s empowering.”

Eventbrite had no comment on that either.

An event keeping naked men away from women’s locker rooms and bathrooms shouldn’t be controversial. In fact, an event discussing such should not be necessary.

Imagine explaining Womanface, gender appropriation, to someone even seven years ago. Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe and I imagined so on her podcast Monday:

.@burackbobby_:

“‘Imagine just five, seven years ago, telling somebody, ‘Hey, I just got in trouble at my job because I referred to a man as a he.’…if you participate, you're only enabling the ruse. And the transgender movement, which I call womanface, is a ruse.”



LINK:… pic.twitter.com/7ZpeGrNvEj — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) July 19, 2023

At no other time in history would it have been acceptable, debatable, or reasonable to allow males who call themselves females into sex-specific spaces.

So, why is it now?

It’s not. Yet the people in charge have tried to normalize on-demand gender for their own status, political, and financial gains. We dove deeper into the development in a recent column titled, “Womanface Warrants a Culture War.“

But as societal leaders gain from erasing gender, one group suffers:

Women.

And companies like Eventbrite are complicit.