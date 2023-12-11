Eventbrite Bans Event Warning of Government Tyranny As Antisemitic Events Remain Visible

Videos by OutKick

Ticketing company Eventbrite informed the Brownstone Institute that it was prohibited from listing an upcoming event featuring guest speaker Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty.

Moms for Liberty’s mission statement says it is “dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.”

The group has recently taken stances against males competing in female sports and elementary courses that introduce students to gender ideology.

Yet, Eventbrite considers such views “discriminatory.”

The president of Brownstone, Jeffery A. Tucker, posted a screenshot on X of the message it received from Eventbrite:

Well, this is interesting. @brownstoneinst was hosting a talk by @4TiffanyJustice from @Moms4Liberty, an anti-lockdown org born out of pandemic closures, and @eventbrite just notified us that they will not permit such a meeting to use their platform. Our Supper Club hosts a huge… pic.twitter.com/sOHfB8KYtf — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) December 9, 2023

Eventbrite banning events that promote opinions it doesn’t like is not exactly new.

In October, the company de-listed an event featuring Riley Gaines because he planned to discuss the consequences of including transgender athletes in women’s sports.

In fact, Sen. Ted Cruz and other top Congressional Republicans are requesting a briefing with Eventbrite’s CEO over the decision to ban Gaines but allow organizers to list antisemitic events across the platform.

“Eventbrite must answer for de-platforming @Riley_Gaines_ and promoting Pro-Hamas groups,” Cruz posted on X last Friday.

“We are investigating to understand what the heck is going on with Eventbrite’s so-called ‘Community Guidelines.'”

Specifically, The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center listed an event on Eventbrite called ”Stop the Genocide! Free Palestine!” with a description describing the Hamas terrorists who slaughtered innocent people on October 7 as “resistance fighters.”

Apparently, that event didn’t violate Eventbrite policies.

Eventbrite and its CEO Julia Hartz have refused to comment on the matter, despite several requests for comment from OutKick.

The company even hung up on us when we called and blocked our number.

Eventbrite does not want to talk about its hypocrisy.



Obviously.

To be clear, we don’t have a problem with a ticketing company allowing organizers to list pro-Hamas events — so long as the events don’t incite violence.

People should be able to gather around and express their opinions, even if those opinions are hateful.

Those with truly destructive thoughts are more dangerous when their thoughts are hidden. When you let them speak, they convict themselves. Let them.

But organizers should also be able to promote events that warn against government tyranny against your children, the premise of the Moms for Liberty gathering.