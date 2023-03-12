Even Money Odds for This NHL Team Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Bruins vs. Red Wings, 1:30 ET

Have you ever been tracking a bet and looked and felt really good then checked it like 15 minutes later and gone “What the hell happened?” It seems like a fairly common situation for us sports bettors. That was pretty much my expression last night as I checked the game between the Maple Leafs and the Oilers that I bet on. The Oilers were looking great 3-1 when I checked in the second period. Then all hell broke loose and I see that the Maple Leafs hung four unanswered on them in the second period and it was all downhill from there. We lost the game. Today will be different though. Today we get a win!

The Bruins and Red Wings played yesterday. In Boston. Now they travel together, well, likely on separate planes, but you get my point, and head into a matchup in Detroit. Why the NHL scheduled it this way, I don’t know. There are a ton of back-to-backs today for teams but they at least are somewhat logical with travel – for example, road teams are playing other teams within the same state. Anyway, the Bruins are a stellar 50-9-5 this season and doing very well on the road as you’d have to imagine. They have been more consistent on defense than they have on offense lately with three or fewer goals allowed in all of their past five games. Now they face the Red Wings again, a team they’ve allowed just three goals to all season (two total games). They are going to have backup goalie Jeremy Swayman in the net today and he’s had a very good season allowing just 2.30 goals allowed per game. He did start against the Red Wings earlier this season and allowed just one goal to them. Even with the back-to-back and a tired defense, I think it might be hard for Detroit to score in this one.

The Red Wings are not complete pushovers or anything, they certainly played hard yesterday. However, they’ve also dropped four of their past five games and have only scored four total goals in their past three losses. If they lose it is like their offense just doesn’t appear. None of those games were very high scoring either. Even their win over the Blackhawks was a 4-3 victory. Today they will have Ville Husso in the net. In his first game against the Bruins, he allowed five goals. It wasn’t a very pretty evening for Husso. His last four games all went over the posted total today of six goals. He has been much better at home allowing 2.74 goals per game as opposed to 3.24 on the road. I think he has a chance to at least keep the Bruins somewhat at bay in this one.

This game to me feels like a 4-2 victory for the Bruins. I’m going to back them on the puck line at +100. I could come on here tomorrow and tell you I should’ve taken the under or played a team total, but the bet I feel most confident in is that the Bruins will coast in this game and they will win by two or more goals.

