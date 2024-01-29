Even In Bitter Defeat John Harbaugh Hangs His Hat On Words Out Of The Bible

Videos by OutKick

BALTIMORE — John Harbaugh lost this AFC Championship game. And when he came out to meet reporters to explain why it happened and how he felt about it, this is the first thing he said before a question was asked:

“This is where I’m hanging my hat at this point, but, ‘For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and to not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Wait for the Lord and be strong.’

“And that’s for me. What questions do you have?”

John Harbaugh Leans On Bible Verse

There was a momentary pause after the Ravens coach spoke the passage out of the Bible’s book of Jeremiah.

And then the questions from reporters began about Baltimore’s disappointing 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

No one asked why Harbaugh opened with scripture. It was if he hadn’t said anything, far as the reporters were concerned.

But, you see, that was a missed opportunity. Because there were multiple messages and a surprise in the coach’s words.

The surprise was for the naysayers and cynics who listen to NFL players or NFL coaches thank God or Jesus Christ or quote the Bible, and note that it only happens when they succeed.

Brock Purdy Praises God In Victory

That’s how it seemed when the 49ers authored an amazing comeback against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and the postgame interview featured 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

“First of all, all glory to God,” Purdy said.

Last week the Ravens beat the Houston Texans in a divisional round game and Harbaugh quoted scripture to begin his presser after that game.

Yes, thanks God for the success.

The surprise is people of faith can thank God for times of trouble and defeat, too. Because they believe God isn’t a front-runner. They believe that in defeat, they can lean on something much greater than their adversary, or their situation, or themselves.

They believe God is a clear and present help in times of failure.

Because regardless of whether we win or lose down here, God remains on the throne up there.

A Plan And A Promise For John Harbaugh

So Harbaugh wasn’t ashamed to quote the Bible — even in defeat.

Harbaugh was leaning on a promise from the Bible, that even in his defeat, the Creator of the universe who knows the end from the beginning still has a plan for him.

And that plan promises to be a good one for Harbaugh.

God said so.

Harbaugh is, to use his words, hanging his hat on it.

And the lesson is one we can all apply to our lives. The passage Harbaugh used does not name him specifically or exclusively. It’s for all of us because God is no respecter of one person over another.

What Harbaugh did was difficult. The Ravens disappointed their fans. And themselves.

There was no good news coming out of this loss.

No Good News For Ravens This Game

But amid that terrible finish, Harbaugh is somehow believing his story is not over. Because there will be a next season. Or one after. And in one of those years, this loss becomes merely a muscle-building exercise with which to make a stronger grasp at a future success.

One more thing: There’s nothing wrong with encouraging oneself. It helps.

Perhaps Harbaugh found no encouragement in this game. Nothing to feel good about. And no one to make him feel better.

Then there was the word of God.

And having nothing or no one else to help in the face of deep disappointment, that’s what John Harbaugh hung his hat on.

