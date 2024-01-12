NHL Star Had His Ex-Wife Anna Kicked Out Of The Arena After She Showed Up To The Oilers Game In Detroit

Videos by OutKick

Anna Kane, the ex-wife of Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane, is back making some headlines for herself. The last time we heard from her, she was using an injury her ex suffered to promote her OnlyFans, although she quickly backed off of that.

This came after an ugly divorce with accusations of physical abuse perpetrated by Anna, claims of infidelity and that Evander was betting on his own NHL games.

Evander Kane and Anna Kane attend the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

In the end, Evander was granted a temporary restraining order after detailing four instances from 2019 to July 2021 of Anna allegedly becoming physically abusive. The NHL also found no evidence that he had gambled on games.

The temporary restraining order stated that Anna could not be within 300 feet of Evander, the couple’s daughter, or his girlfriend Mara Teigen. She was also ordered to stay away from Evander’s vehicle, workplace, residence, and their daughter’s child care.

Evander asked in December 2021 that the order be put in place for three years. That was apparently granted, because Anna showed up to Thursday night’s Oilers and Red Wings game in Detroit and was removed by security.

Anna Kane Pulled Out Her Phone And Documented Getting Kicked Out Of The Arena

Anna documented the whole situation on social media. In one of her Instagram Story posts she said, “Sorry @detroitredwings I got kicked out cuz my ex was crying.”

In another post she wrote, “Need 15 security to walk me out cuz your dick is so little.”

Evander Kane has a restraining order on Anna Kane, who violated it tonight and was removed at the request of Evander near the end of the game pic.twitter.com/pwH9sr1Ejd — Memeamoto (@KailerMemeamoto) January 12, 2024

Evander Kane had his ex-wife Anna kicked out after she showed up to his game pic.twitter.com/HbqRjczTPl — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) January 12, 2024

The Oilers, despite the off the ice drama involving Evander’s ex-wife, won the game 3-2 in overtime. The win was their ninth in a row, which ties a franchise record.

They will be attempting to break the franchise record in Montreal on Saturday night. It’s unlikely that Anna will be popping up and creating a distraction for that one.

Although, she’ll probably be doing her best to make noise on social media.