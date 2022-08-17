Important Ohio State Player Suffers Devastating Season-Ending Injury

Ohio State running back Evan Pryor is done for the year.

Pryor suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury during practice Monday, according to Rivals. Pyror was expected to play a pivotal role in the backfield with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams.

Now, the former top-100 recruit in the class of 2021 won’t be on the field until 2023.

Evan Pryor suffers knee injury. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

This is a very tough break for the Buckeyes. While Pryor wasn’t going to be leaned on to carry the bulk of the carries, he was supposed to be an important piece in a backfield that was supposed to feature three backs.

OSU running back Evan Pryor suffers season-ending injury. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, OSU is down to TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams. That’s not a whole lot of depth. It’s not a terrible position to be in, but it’s far from great.

Ohio State’s running back depth takes a hit. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The good news is that OSU is still loaded with talented that one injury – other than one to C.J. Stroud – isn’t going to derail the season.

It’s just makes the margins for injuries at the RB position a lot slimmer.

What does Ohio State’s depth look like going into the 2022 season? (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Evan Pryor is able to bounce back as quickly as possible and heal back up to 100%.