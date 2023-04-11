Evan Gattis Goes On Twitter Rant About 2017 Astros Cheating

Videos by OutKick

Former Astros catcher Evan Gattis went on a Twitter rant recently about the 2017 team’s cheating prowess. And it does not make that World Series-winning team look any better.

Those Houston Astros famously used the trash can system to alert hitters of the upcoming pitch. And boy did they benefit from it.

While that year’s team won the World Series, defeating the 104-win Dodgers in seven games, they had to get there first.

To do so, the Astros had to get past the powerhouse New York Yankees.

And in response to a question from a Twitter user about the team’s Game 7 ALCS win over the Yankees, Gattis confirmed that their cheating system contributed.

Yes. I’m pretty sure. Back door cutter slider. — Evan Gattis (@BulldogBeing) April 10, 2023

Well that should definitely make Yankees fans happy!

Just like former coach Alex Cora, who after the fact repeatedly bragged about the cheating that took place.

READ: ALEX CORA BRAGGED ABOUT HOUSTON ASTROS CHEATING DURING 2017 WORLD SERIES, ACCORDING TO NEW BOOK

Gattis also said it was the “craziest thing” that sometimes the Astros would get shut out by good pitchers, even while they knew what was coming.

Great stuff!

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 27: Evan Gattis #11 of the Houston Astros reacts after scoring during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Astros Have No Remorse For Cheating

Gattis admitted that he also used PED’s and that the team would have different trash can bangs for different pitches.

That’s not particularly newsworthy at this point, but what’s most obnoxious is the complete lack of remorse.

While some of the players have “apologized” for their actions, very little of what they’ve said publicly has felt sincere.

And oh boy does Gattis show absolutely no remorse for changing the lives of other players through cheating.

Why would he? The Astros and their players got rewarded for their actions, with little to no actual punishment.

They all have their World Series rings, they still fly their championship banner and have their trophy. None of the players faced any punishment whatsoever. Many have signed extremely lucrative free agent contracts.

Virtually all of the coaches involved have secured other jobs.

It’s basically like it never happened!

And it’s a stain on Rob Manfred’s already questionable legacy.

How is it acceptable that we have a player admitting that a series changing home run in Game 7 of the World Series happened because of cheating? It’s acceptable because Manfred decided it would be.

Even as memories of 2017 fade, it’s worth remembering that the 2017 team and the players on it were and remain, completely unfazed by the fact that they cheated to win. Great group.