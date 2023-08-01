Videos by OutKick

Eva Mendes doesn’t mind pushing the limits with her style choices.

It feels like it has been forever since we last saw Eva Mendes drop down from the clouds. She’s still a star, but doesn’t seem to capture the spotlight like she used to.

There was a time when Mendes might have moved the needle more than any other woman in Hollywood and entertainment.

While she’s definitely still very famous – including boasting an Instagram following of 4.5 million people – she’s also more low-key these days.

Eva Mendes is still a huge star. (Photo by ESBP/Star Max/FilmMagic)

Eva Mendes drops down with bold Instagram post featuring sponges.

Well, she reminded everyone she’s still more than capable of going viral with a new Instagram post shared Monday.

She posted several photos and a video for her sponge brand Skura Style….and that’s exactly what she was using to cover up.

Sponges and not much else.

Mendes drops down from the clouds with viral content.

Well, it might have been a minute since Eva Mendes last really lit things up on Instagram, but she clearly still has the skills.

This is Eva Mendes we’re talking about. We’re talking about an OG GOAT in the entertainment game. For all the young bucks reading this who might not know who Eva Mendes is, she was an unstoppable force back in the day.

There was a run where she had “We Own the Night,” “Ghost Rider,” “Hitch,” “Out of Time,” “Once Upon a Time in Mexico,” “Training Day,” “The Other Guys” and multiple “Fast & Furious” franchise films all in the span of a decade.

Eva Mendes goes viral with new Instagram post. She used sponges to cover up. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Eva Mendes cranked out hits like they were going out of style. “We Own the Night” is a criminally underrated movie.

While she might not produce films at that clip anymore, she’s definitely still a star online and doing well. Apparently, Mendes just can’t help herself from reminding the world her fastball still exists.

If you’re not familiar with her work, I suggest you watch some of the movies above. What a run she had!