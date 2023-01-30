Eva Longoria’s ‘Desperate Housewives’ Aston Martin Hits eBay

Videos by OutKick

On the off chance that you fall into the center of the Venn diagram as a massive fan of both Desperate Housewives and Aston Martin, listen up.

The Aston Martin driven by the lovely and talented Eva Longoria on the show your mom was probably into at some point, is up for sale.

No, not at some high-end auction house; it’s on eBay.

The 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante is up for sale with a starting bid of $39,000, or if you want to skip that whole charade and just buy your British sports car that Eva Longoria sat in a bunch, you can pony up $49K and it’s yours.

A one-of-a-kind Aston Martin once sat-in and stood-near by Eva Longoria. (eBay/David Teitelbaum)

The Aston Martin CB9 Volante Is One-Of-A-Kind

According to the screen-used whip’s current owner, this particular DB9 Volante — the Volantes were the convertible versions of the DB9 — is a one-of-a-kind. It was made specifically for the series. It even has a little metal plate confirming its authenticity and is signed by Longoria.

A signed metal plate signed by Eva Longoria attached to the Aton Martin DB9 Volante her character drove on Desperate Housewives. (eBay/David Teitelbaum)

If you still don’t believe it’s the real McCoy, You can even see it in this scene from the show.

Yup; that car could be yours.

It’s a pretty cool Burgundy color, although, in this humble writer’s opinion, Aston Martins look best in British Racing Green.

The car also includes some modern conveniences. For instance, it has a $2k Apple Carplay system. It was obviously installed aftermarket. I mean, Apple Carplay wasn’t even a thing in 2007 when this puppy rolled out of the Aston Martin factory.

Its previous owner only had the car — which has 50,000 miles on it — for two months. He told TMZ the reason for this is he’s simply too tall to drive it comfortably.

Here’s an artist’s conception of what that may have looked like.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle