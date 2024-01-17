EV Owners Freak Out As Charging Stations Across Country Don’t Work In Cold Weather

Videos by OutKick

Electric vehicle owners across the country found out the hard way just what they got when they traded in their gas-powered vehicles for their trendy EVs: They stink.

As massively bitter and snowy storms hit many parts of the country this past weekend, EV owners suddenly found themselves stuck out in the cold – literally, as charging stations wouldn’t work. The result? Hilarious videos of pissed off EV drivers ranting about waiting hours upon hours in long lines as many of the electric chargers either charged at a ridiculously slow rate, or didn’t even work at all.

I say the word hilarious because we told you this would happen. Seriously, I’ve written about it many times here on OutKick.

COLD WEATHER DOES NOT MIX WELL WITH THE EV BATTERIES

Apparently the cold weather actually has an affect on both the EV batteries as well as the charging stations. The main problem is that the lithium batteries that the EVs use have to use more power in cold water, thus making it the perfect form of disastrous implications. You either have batteries that won’t get a full charge because of the cold weather, along with those same batteries that burn out much quicker in order to compensate for the cold weather, or charging stations that simply just die complete! Talk about getting the stick shift in both sides!

Check out this local ABC Chicago report where they went to a local charging station:

Ok, folks, you purchased a Telsa or other EV.



The thing is, the way modern batteries operate, charge & discharge in cold weather is WELL documented. This data is extremely clear and readily available.



It's no one's "fault" it's just how they work under those conditions. pic.twitter.com/lWUMcenByg — J.GrayDigital (@jgraydigital) January 15, 2024

ELECTRIC VEHICLES WERE DYING ACROSS THE COUNTRY

In one video a Chicago person waited FIVE HOURS in line to charge his electric vehicle because so many of the stations batteries were dead. During that time period, he said he saw at least 10 cars get towed because their cars were dead in the water… ergh, snow.

In a separate incident, a Tesla driver described to WBRC about the charging mess all EV drivers saw on Monday night. “Right from outside the highway, there’s a whole line of cars, over 20 cars, all Tesla cars…We’re waiting and waiting for over an hour. It’s unfortunate that these cars are sitting dead in the [driving lot] spots.”

But hey, think of all the good you’re doing for the environment! It doesn’t matter that you’re going to for sure get sick in the coming days from being in a cold car for hours at a time – “you have to do your part” afterall. John Kerry said so! (From the comfort of his private jets.

CHAGING STATIONS HAD LINES FOR HOURS

Oh woops, the lithium batteries being used are actually worst for the environment and can’t be disposed of in any safe ways. Shoulda read the fine print!

Oh and when those same EV-loving drivers were stranded with nowhere to go as temperatures continued to crawl below zero, guess what kind of emergency vehicles or tow trucks came to rescue them?

Gas-powered ones.