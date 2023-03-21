European Soccer Fan Goes To Jail, Gets 40-Year Ban After Punching Sevilla Goalkeeper

Videos by OutKick

One European soccer fan was penalized for using his hands on the pitch. During a match between Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and Spain’s Sevilla, one wild PSV fan ran onto the pitch and punched Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović.

The blindside punch landed on Dmitrović, but the 6-foot-4 keeper quickly took down the fan. Like a gazelle pouncing on a hog, Dmitrović was all over the plump fan in seconds.

PSV pitch invader goes to punch Sevilla and Serbia goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic and bounces off him.pic.twitter.com/wviFZo819S — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) February 23, 2023

Dmitrović returned the favor by shoving the degenerate fan, leaving him available for security to step in and escort him out of PSV Stadium.

As a result of the hit, PSV decided to suspend the fan from games for 40 years. The 20-year-old fan had already been serving a suspension by the Dutch Football Federation before appearing at PSV and Sevilla’s game (Feb. 23).

The fan is serving a three-month prison sentence for the assault. The Union of European Football Association is considering fining the fan.

PSV released a statement on the fan’s ban, condemning his actions against Dmitrović.

“The forty-year-long ban comes on top of a possible fine imposed by UEFA,” the statement read. “The pitch invader is currently serving a three-month sentence with one month suspended imposed by the East Brabant District Court. He is also barred from the area around the stadium for two years.”

PSV Eindhoven won the game, 2-0, but Sevilla advanced to the round of 16 after breaking the tie (3-2) on aggregate. Sevilla will play the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal round on Apr. 13.

