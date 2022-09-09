Ethan Glynn is currently paralyzed after suffering a serious spinal cord injury during his first high school football game in Minnesota. The 15-year-old freshman was severely injured during the first quarter on September 2nd.

Jefferson High School freshman Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury in his first high school football game (photo courtesy: Glynn Durkin GoFundMe)

Since his injury, a GoFundMe in support of Glynn and his family has raised more than $120,000.

Glynn, who lined up on the defensive side on the ball, plays for Jefferson High School. According to his head coach, he went to make a tackle during the team’s season-opener against Chaska, but tripped on his way to the ball and went headfirst into the opponent.

Glynn laid motionless on the field as a result of the hit to the top of the head. He does not currently have feeling in his extremities, but his family is optimistic that he will keep fighting.

“On Friday, September 2, E was significantly injured at his football game and was unable to feel anything after a tackle,” the GoFundMe page reads. “He suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. He has a long road ahead of him but he is a fighter and we have no doubt that he will give it his all.”

Glynn has already undergone multiple surgeries and met with his physical an occupational therapist on Thursday. Despite the long road ahead, he is in good spirits and is able to communicate with his family.

“Ethan has excelled at using the communication board, which has allowed him to take in some sports highlights, a movie & communicate with us,” they said.

The Jefferson Jaguars freshman team played its first game since Ethan Glynn’s injury on Thursday

The Jefferson Jaguars freshman football team is taking on St. Louis Park in its first game since an injury left teammate Ethan Glynn paralyzed. A GoFundMe has now topped more than $120,000 in donations: https://t.co/TuBwOPWP84 @kare11 pic.twitter.com/gwxMf5vLKP — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) September 8, 2022

Beyond the gridiron, Glynn was the captain of his hockey team and very active in the community. To support his family, the GoFundMe in his name continues to accept donations.