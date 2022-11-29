Esteban Ocon Slams Ex-Teammate Fernando Alonso: ‘The Work Was 98 Percent On My Back’

The Formula 1 season is over and for Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, it didn’t end a moment too soon.

Both have thrown jabs at each other, but now Ocon claims the vast majority of the workload rested on him.

With Alonso headed off to Aston Martin, which means there’s no reason for Ocon to stay quiet about his beef with his two-time World Champion ex-teammate.

“It’s good that he’s going to Aston Martin and that we’re going our own way,” Ocon told the French newspaper Ouest-France.

“Honestly, the work was 98% on my back and 2% on his. I was overworked. I did all the development on the simulator, the marketing trips…”

That’s quite the accusation against a bonafide legend like Alonso. There’s a case to be made that as the elder statesman, he can forego that kind of stuff if he wants. However, that’s not the way to keep a teammate on your side.

Former Alpine teammates Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon celebrate the latter’s win at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

The Relationship Went Off The Rails Fast

It’s incredible how quickly the Ocon-Alonso relationship imploded. In 2021, Alonso played a huge role in locking up Ocon’s maiden F1 victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Spaniard managed to hold up a charging Lewis Hamilton to give his teammate the win.

After several on-track run-ins this season, they had a much frostier relationship.

After one incident between the two in Brazil earlier this month, Alonso was quick to point out other brushes with Ocon.

“Well, it’s what normally happens when we start together. Last year I avoided it on many occasions,” he told DAZNF1. “This year, he almost put me into the wall in Jeddah, Hungary, and again here today.”

Ocon and Alonso wave to fans and pretend to like each other at the 2022 United States Grand Prix. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

We’ll see if things go better for these two with their new teammates, but that seems unlikely.

Alonso’s new teammate at Aston Martin, Lance Stroll, forced him into the wall at Circuit of the Americas this season. Meanwhile, Ocon is said to not be on the best terms with in-coming teammate Pierre Gasly.

However, he seems to have at least put on a positive face.

“We have known each other very well for several years,” Ocon said. “The first time he rode in a kart, it was mine. We drove together on the same circuits, the same competitions… We had a dream: to drive together in F1, we succeeded. I am excited to begin.”

