ESPN’s Overt Politics Forced Sage Steele To Make A Stand For Women’s Sports | ‘Gaines For Girls’

ESPN’s attempted silencing of Sage Steele and Sam Ponder highlighted the danger of the company’s overt politics.

Steele and Ponder pushed back, fighting the company’s radical turn to progressive politics, capable of setting a dangerous precedent for those who disagreed.

One issue that Sage Steele fearlessly spoke out on was the issue of allowing men to join women’s sports. Steele admitted that standing for the basic truths of biology was her “hill to die on.” Tackling the heat of fighting for free speech, Steele sued ESPN and came out on top.

Sage Steele Joins Riley Gaines On ‘Gaines For Girls’ To Discuss Company’s Politics; Steele Refuses To Bend Knee

Sage Steele joined OutKick’s Riley Gaines on “Gaines for Girls” for an interview.

One of the topics discussed centered on ESPN’s attempted censorship hit on Steele. The Worldwide Leader in Sports ramped up its embrace of identity politics in recent years.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 5: Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines testifies during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) FORT WORTH, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: Honorary pace car driver, Sage Steele poses for photos on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

As trans athletes and vaccine mandates filled headlines since 2020, ESPN decided to become the premier platform for woke sports commentary. Sage wanted no part of that. She recounted the time ESPN approached her over online posts Steele made in support of Gaines’ platform to save women’s sports.

From on-campus riots to online attacks, progressives have passionately attacked Riley Gaines for refusing to accept Lia Thomas, a trans-identifying swimmer, competing against women. Since taking a stand, Gaines has reached Capitol Hill to defend her position and leads a new wave of women’s rights activists.

ESPN Tried Silencing Sage Steele

Sage shared her account of working at The Mothership and having a mind of her own.

“I was asked to stop tweeting about it, I was asked to stop doing anything, saying anything about it on social media because I was offending others at the company. I made sure I sent up another tweet that night after I received that email because like, no. And it’s let’s stop living in this lie. And once again, oh, you’re going to you’re to silence me and Sam [Ponder]. She was told the same thing, you know, for this issue, but didn’t want to let everybody else talk about all these other things that are not even related to sports on our sports programming. “And I’m like, no, no, no, no, no. If we’re going to preach on espnW and all of these things and I’m going to stand up for all these women, many of whom are afraid to do what Riley Gaines is doing, to do what I’m doing, and a much lesser level than Riley than you, right? But just know. And so that that I actually said this to myself as I was sending a tweet, the first tweet about, you know, standing up and supporting you. “I already had the lawsuit going. I didn’t know what how it was going to end. But I literally said, this is the hell I will die on 100%, because it is it is facts. This is not even my opinion about a vaccine mandate or whatever. Like, these are facts. This is science, this is biology. This is all of the things. Come at me. Tell me I’m wrong. Tell me to stop supporting women. Go ahead, tell me.”