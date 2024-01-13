ESPN’s Mina Kimes Ironically Claims Aaron Rodgers Subscribes To ‘Groupthink’ Because He Thinks The COVID Vaccine Is Ineffective…Which It Is

Videos by OutKick

ESPN host Mina Kimes thought you needed one more dose of irony and hypocrisy from liberal journalists in your life as you head into the weekend.

Speaking on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on Thursday, Kimes chimed in on the Aaron Rodgers-Jimmy Kimmel drama. She specifically analyzed Rodgers’ most recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” in which the New York Jets quarterback began the conversation with a commentary about the COVID pandemic and vaccine.

Rodgers noted that Kimmel at one point in time criticized his decision to not get vaccinated.

“The history of this — whatever this is between Jimmy and I — this goes back to COVID times,” Rodgers said Tuesday on the program that airs on ESPN. He then addressed McAfee by saying, “In COVID times, he mentioned on his show jokes about my immunization, which I know you also made a little joke about it. I’m not going to get into that whole thing. I’ve talked many times about that.”

"It's been a very interesting week and a lot of things have been said..



This history between Jimmy Kimmel and I goes back to Covid times" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PVinCJtzp8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 9, 2024

Rodgers then went on to say that the COVID vaccines weren’t effective, and that many people suffered injuries or horrible side effects after taking the jab.

Kimes Ended Up Calling Rodgers’ Beliefs “Conspiracy Theories”

However, Kimes took exception to Rodgers’ vaccine comments. During her appearance on Le Batard’s show, she spent several minutes claiming that Rodgers spewed misinformation (her comments begin at the 21:15 mark).

“It really drove home what is the meaningful thing about this story that transcends sports,” Kimes said. “Which is the normalization of conspiracy theories.”

Oh boy, here we go. This is gonna be good.

She further stated that Rodgers citing Alex Berenson makes all of his points have no credibility.

“You could ask any credible scientist, doctor, public health expert, and they would refute (Berenson),” Kimes said. “But when I was listening to Rodgers (on The Pat McAfee Show) and he said his name, I wasn’t surprised to hear it. Because the people who believe the things that I think Rodgers now believes, they always cite the same people.

“It really is groupthink kind of masquerading as independent thought. And it’s not just on the fringes of society, I think evidenced by the fact that one of our most famous athletes is now believing some of these things.”

Kimes added that she knows people who have “gone down similar rabbit holes,” as Rodgers She believes many people who believe in Rodgers’ view on the vaccine often get “tempted by the idea that they know something that the rest of us don’t.”

It’s Not A Conspiracy To Claim The Vaccine Was Ineffective. It’s Just The Truth

Wow, that’s certainly a lot to unpack. Let’s start with calling it a conspiracy theory.

What Rodgers said about the vaccine is unequivocally true. The vaccine – which was touted as a miracle-working drug that could prevent you from getting COVID – did nothing it was promised to do. If you got the vaccine, you could still get COVID and pass it to others. Furthermore, there were potentially terrible risks of taking the vaccine, as many unfortunately experienced.

So it’s not “groupthink” to say that the vaccine was ineffective, especially when so much evidence came out supporting this viewpoint. Regardless of whether it’s Rodgers believing it, or your friend down the street, it’s not a dangerous narrative at all.

The COVID vaccine was ineffective, just like Rodgers said. (Photo credit should read Luis Barron / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Kimes also failed to mention who she claimed these “credible scientists” were that would debunk Rodgers’ talking points. Was she thinking of Anthony Facui? Yeah, nice try. That guy is more political activist, than doctor.

In fact, many of the health officials tasked with responding to the COVID outbreak have come out and said many measures they implemented – vaccines included – were ineffective and short-sighted. If the architects of the lockdowns are admitting it was all a sham, there’s no reason to try to claim otherwise.

Kimes Helps Spread Groupthink More Than Rodgers Does

So Kimes believes that should you subscribe to a worldview that’s different from hers, you must be a conspiracy theorist. It’s also worth noting that Rodgers’ comments came on a show hosted by an ESPN employee (McAfee). That’s a no-no according to Kimes, since ESPN’s shows and employees should stay out of politics.

Right?

Well, they should, but that’s not what happens.

On countless occasions, ESPN has used its platform to push a variety of liberal talking points on topics. Whether it was supporting men in women’s sport, to Donald Trump supporters, or the COVID vaccine, ESPN was right there to champion the progressive perspective. Kimes seemed just fine with all of those choices.

Additionally, Kimes also breached an ESPN policy of preventing its employees from endorsing political candidates. In 2022, Kimes endorsed Karen Bass in her run for Los Angeles mayor. Unsurprisingly, Bass (who won the election) is a Democrat.

OutKick’s Bobby Burack noted that CNN employees aren’t even that brazen with their views on candidates. Surely, Kimes would have been punished?

Nope. Instead, she got a contract extension last December.

So Kimes seems perfectly fine with the fact that ESPN pushes progressive talking points on cultural issues, and allows her to support candidates who do the same. But as soon as you deviate from the liberal train of thought, Kimes calls you a conspiracy theorist.

That, more than anything Rodgers said, is textbook behavior from someone who subscribes to groupthink.

We’ve reached out to Kimes for comment, but have yet to hear from her. We will update the story as needed.