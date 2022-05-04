ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins Tells Network To Stop Talking Lakers

If you’ve grown tired of hearing the worldwide leader banter about the Lakers, you’re not alone. Even ESPN’s own talking heads are suffering from Laker overload.

Kendrick Perkins, an ESPN NBA analyst and former player, admitted to his own LA fatigue during a a recent appearance on First Take.

“I’m getting tired of talking about the Lakers, OK? They’re 18 games under .500!” Perkins said matter-of-factly. “Now it’s time to move on. It’s time to talk about other teams that need our attention.”

If he wants to stop talking or hearing about the Lakers (or Cowboys, Yankees, Patriots, or Alabama) he may want to seek employment elsewhere.

Just a suggestion.

Perkins continued ranting on the Lakers, whose much-hyped roster finished the season with the Western Conference’s 11th best record:

“I don’t wanna talk about LeBron, I don’t wanna talk about Russ, I don’t wanna talk about Anthony Davis. I think we’re all, the world is tired of talking about them.”

It may have taken longer than expected, but Perkins finally figured out what the rest of the sports world already knew: Regardless of where the Lakers are or are not (see: playoffs), ESPN will continuously saturate their programing with Los Angeles hot takes.

“For one moment, one moment please! Just the rest of this playoffs, can we enjoy the others? Let’s enjoy the others that are deserving…and not talk about the Lakers,” Perkins told the First Take audience. “I’m done with it, I’ve been coming on here time and time again, telling you how I’m tired of the Lakers, and today I’m officially done…I’m done. Yeah, I’m done.”

Welcome to the club, Perk.

