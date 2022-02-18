ESPN’s JA Adande Returns to Twitter After Downplaying China’s Genocide

Videos by OutKick

Exactly two weeks ago, ESPN’s JA Adande told Around the Horn’s viewers that Americans cannot question China committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims because some red states in America have voter ID laws.

Adande has not tweeted since he shamefully spread this CCP talking point on air. But he ended his social media hiatus on Friday.

From the Super Bowl to the Genesis Invitational hosted by @TigerWoods, from the trains to the taco trucks, @MedillSchool students covered everything going on in Los Angeles this week. See all their great work here: https://t.co/gTIOzn50E0#MyMedillStory pic.twitter.com/uq8T6ei07r — J.A. Adande (@jadande) February 18, 2022

Because Adande didn’t address his previous comments, I asked him directly if he would. I’ve also emailed him for a comment.

JA Adande tweets for the first time since he said live on the air that he can’t judge China for its genocide because American red states have voter ID laws. Any comment on spreading a CCP talking point and downplaying genocide, @jadande? https://t.co/XKoykvVum4 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) February 18, 2022

While no one in sports media – including that wacky ATH host called Tony Reali – would comment on Adande, his comments did make some of Fox News’ most-watched programs. So people did see how dumb Adande truly is.

Perhaps no one crushed Adande more than Fox & Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. Here’s Campos-Duffy on Adande:

“You know what our downfall is? If you really dig even deeper, what’s happening there, our universities, our elites, our corporations, many of our politicians — they have been captured by a complete strategy by the Chinese Communist government.

“The communist government has money that they dole out to get people like that to say things like that. No doubt that is the biggest problem we are facing now that there are people who lack so much patriotism, and love for this country, that they’re willing to take a check from the Chinese Communist government in order to dole out lies and cover for human rights abuses.”

No wonder Adande took a two-week Twitter break. Campos-Duffy almost ended him in one swing.

Based on Around the Horn‘s daily video clips, Adande has not appeared on the show since he downplayed genocide. Though that doesn’t mean ESPN suspended him; he wasn’t on the show weekly anyway.

Moreover, ESPN refused to comment on Adande’s remarks, which the network later promoted. Meaning, ESPN didn’t seem to mind that Adande compared asking for voter ID to rape, torture, slave labor, concentration camps, forced abortions and forced sterilizations — all of which are happening to the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region of China.

So I suspect Adande will appear on Around the Horn again soon. That’s how it works in sports media. ESPN only suspends you if you are Sage Steele and have conservative views.

We will update you if Adande responds. But don’t plan on it. Either the CCP is paying this guy or he is a stupid man. In either case, he wouldn’t comment.