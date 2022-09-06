ESPN’s Ashley Brewer Engaged To Wisconsin Hoops Star, Frank ‘The Tank’ Kaminsky

Love is brewin’.

Former Wisconsin college hoops star Frank ‘The Tank’ Kaminsky and ESPN personality Ashley Brewer are officially engaged.

The ESPN reporter was formerly spotted on a date with retired Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler as recently as 2021.

Rebound or not, Kaminsky, 29, has wasted no time in snatching up Brewer as his bride-to-be in the past year.

As relayed by the New York Post, Los Angeles-based photographer Rich Lander made the announcement public on Tuesday after posting the couple’s engagement photos on his Instagram Stories.

via @ChardPhoto (Instagram)

The former Badgers star and Brewer, 30, never went public with their relationship but have been seen flirting on the webs since 2018.

But you’d never do such a thing right frank — Ashley Brewer (@ESPNAshley) June 9, 2018

Last year for the Phoenix Suns (his third season with the team), Kaminsky appeared in nine games and was sidelined for the majority of the season due to a right knee procedure.

Kaminsky has been in the NBA for seven seasons — originally drafted ninth overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2015. In July, Kaminsky signed a one-year deal to join the Atlanta Hawks. Kaminsky has put up decent career numbers since his storied run at Wisconsin, which included a National College Player of the Year award in 2015. He’s averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists a game.

Brewer can be seen hosting SportsCenter in the wee hours of the day and was previously announced as part of ESPN+’s relaunching of SportsNation on the streaming platform.

Congrats to the new team!

